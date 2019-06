LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Looking for a feline addition for your family?

On Friday, the Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center is hosting Free Feline Friday, making all cats available for no adoption fee.

All the facility’s cats are vaccinated-spayed/neutered & micro-chipped.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now