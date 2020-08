LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Masks and back-to-school supplies will be given out Saturday, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 718 Buchanan Street.

This distribution will be drive-thru only. Kits will be distributed first-come, first-serve, and will be limited to two kits per car.

Children do not to be present.