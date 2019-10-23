Live Now
Macaroni Kid and Hub City Ford host 4th annual Trunk Or Treat

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A free family fun event open to the public that includes trunk or treating inside the showroom, face painting, costume contest, a fire truck, live music, food and local non-profits.

This is in addition to the All Ford Car Show taking place outside. It’s an event for the entire family.

Eight local non-profits will be in attendance hosting trunks and informing the public about the work they do in our community.

The event will be held at Hub City Ford, 2909 NW Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette.

