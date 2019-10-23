LSUE student volunteers as firefighter

EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- Sherman Dawson Jr. is just like any other college student. The only difference is that when he’s not taking classes on the campus of LSUE, he’s a volunteer firefighter for the Eunice Fire Department. Not only that, he lives at one of the EFD substations.

“Seven o’clock I wake up and start my station duties- from mopping, sweeping, mowing the grass. Then we have radio check at eight o’clock,” said Dawson.

Dawson enrolled to study fire science at LSUE last year and when he struggled to find housing, his professor made a call.

“His professor, Brian Ardoin, who is controlling fire science, called me and said I have somebody for you,” explained Fire Chief Michael Arnold. “He had mom and dad with him. We sat down. I read him the rules, let mom read the rules and said ‘This is what we’re going to do.’ And a couple of weeks later, Sherman moved in.”

The Eunice Fire Department works hand-in-hand with LSUE to provide this program for fire science majors.

They live at the station to go to school, and in turn, volunteer as firefighters. Arnold says it’s a program that benefits all parties.

And for Dawson? He says he’s making his dream come true.

“I love everything about it,” he said. “From Chief to the guys I work with. Since I was little I wanted to become a fire fighter. When I’d see the fire trucks and ambulance come to my house or my neighborhood. And to run to something that everybody else and everything runs from.”