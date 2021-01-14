LPSS announces Teacher of the Year honorees with surprise visit to schools

Ericka Cornay, Michael Middlebrook Elementary School (LPSS)

LAFAYETTE, La. (LPSS)- Lafayette Parish School System formally announced the 2021-22 Teacher of the Year for elementary, middle and high schools.

Recipients are:

● Elementary School- Ericka Cornay, 5th grade ELA & social studies teacher at Cpl. Michael

Middlebrook Elementary School

● Middle School- Charity Turpeau, 5th – 7th grade math, science, social studies, & health

teacher at Acadian Middle School

● High School- Kara Rutherford, 9th grade English teacher at Lafayette High School

LPSS said it utilizes the comprehensive application provided by the Louisiana Department of Education that includes submitting a teaching video, a lesson plan which corresponds to a teaching video, student

learning targets, and letters of recommendation in order to fully showcase the talents of each teacher.

A rubric is utilized to score the application and top contenders are interviewed by a committee of

community leaders to select the district winner at each grade level.

District winners can then compete at

the state competition through the Louisiana Department of Education and a winner can move on to

compete at the national level.

Congratulations to all of these outstanding teachers!