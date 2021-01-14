LPSS announces Teacher of the Year honorees with surprise visit to schools

LAFAYETTE, La. (LPSS)- Lafayette Parish School System formally announced the 2021-22 Teacher of the Year for elementary, middle and high schools.
Recipients are:
● Elementary School- Ericka Cornay, 5th grade ELA & social studies teacher at Cpl. Michael
Middlebrook Elementary School
● Middle School- Charity Turpeau, 5th – 7th grade math, science, social studies, & health
teacher at Acadian Middle School
● High School- Kara Rutherford, 9th grade English teacher at Lafayette High School
LPSS said it utilizes the comprehensive application provided by the Louisiana Department of Education that includes submitting a teaching video, a lesson plan which corresponds to a teaching video, student
learning targets, and letters of recommendation in order to fully showcase the talents of each teacher.
A rubric is utilized to score the application and top contenders are interviewed by a committee of
community leaders to select the district winner at each grade level.
District winners can then compete at
the state competition through the Louisiana Department of Education and a winner can move on to
compete at the national level.
Congratulations to all of these outstanding teachers!