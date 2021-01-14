LPSS announces Teacher of the Year honorees with surprise visit to schools

Charity Turpeau, Acadian Middle School (LPSS)

Ericka Cornay, Michael Middlebrook Elementary School (LPSS)

LAFAYETTE, La. (LPSS)- Lafayette Parish School System formally announced the 2021-22 Teacher of the Year for elementary, middle and high schools.

Recipients are:
● Elementary School- Ericka Cornay, 5th grade ELA & social studies teacher at Cpl. Michael
Middlebrook Elementary School
● Middle School- Charity Turpeau, 5th – 7th grade math, science, social studies, & health
teacher at Acadian Middle School
● High School- Kara Rutherford, 9th grade English teacher at Lafayette High School

Kara Rutherford, Lafayette High School (LPSS)

LPSS said it utilizes the comprehensive application provided by the Louisiana Department of Education that includes submitting a teaching video, a lesson plan which corresponds to a teaching video, student
learning targets, and letters of recommendation in order to fully showcase the talents of each teacher.

A rubric is utilized to score the application and top contenders are interviewed by a committee of
community leaders to select the district winner at each grade level.

District winners can then compete at
the state competition through the Louisiana Department of Education and a winner can move on to
compete at the national level.
Congratulations to all of these outstanding teachers!

