LPSO hires retired Lafayette parks police chief as community liaison

LAFAYETTE, La. (LPSO)- The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the addition of retired Lafayette Parks Police Chief Oscar Benoit to its team.

“As community services outreach liaison, Benoit will continue to strengthen the connections between the sheriff’s office and the community through collaboration with other local officials, spiritual leaders and all the citizens we serve,” the department said in an announcement Thursday. “Coming from a family with historic ties to law enforcement, Benoit follows in his father’s footsteps to work with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.”

Benoit started out as an auxiliary police officer with the Lafayette Police Department, serving four years before applying to be a park ranger. After completing his training at the Lafayette Parish Police Academy, Benoit served under the Parks and Recreation Department beginning in 1980.

Benoit become the Parks Police Chief and served in that capacity until his retirement in August of this year. Benoit was responsible for keeping more than 30 Lafayette Parks and Recreation facilities throughout the parish safe, orderly and peaceful for the community.

Benoit has also been the recipient of multiple awards and honors throughout his career as well as in his personal life. His accomplishments include being named Officer of the Year by the Magnolia State Peace Officers Association and Man of the Year by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office. Benoit was also presented the Keys to the City of Lafayette by former City-Parish President Joey Durel.

Through his decades of law enforcement experience and intimate connection with the families whom make up our community, the Sheriff’s Office is confident his addition to the staff will help us to continue to provide the highest level of service our residents know and deserve.