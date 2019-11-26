LPD makes donation to help feed local homeless

On Monday, the Lafayette Police Department gifted Catholic Charities of Acadiana with a donation to help provide hot meals to Lafayette’s homeless community this Thanksgiving Day.

According to LPD, the funds were raised during a “No-Shave November” fundraiser, where officers made donations to grow beards for the good cause.

Catholic Charities of Acadiana hosts a Thanksgiving dinner every year at St. Joseph Diner, providing hundreds of meals to those in need during the holiday.

St. Joseph Diner is not only open on Thanksgiving Day, but every day of the year. Volunteers serve three free meals a day to anyone who is hungry.