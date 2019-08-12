Love Our Schools campaign raises over $1,000,000 for local schools

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Love Our Schools Campaign raised over a million dollars for eight Lafayette Parish Schools. Thousands of volunteers spent the weekend making improvements ahead of the school year.

Hundreds of teachers, faculty and staff have filled Our Saviors Church to celebrate the success of the Love Our Schools initiative and the start of a brand new school year.

“I’ve been in this business for three and a half decades, that’s a very long time and I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Inerim Superintenden for Lafayette Parish School System Irma Trosclair.

She stated it’s a celebration like no other, but now it’s time for educators to get to work. “Certainly the community expects that we are graduating students. That we are sending kids out in our public school system who are ready for college or career,” she added.

It’s a goal that is more achievable. The revitalization of schools in need have equipped students with the tools for success. “Being last in education in the country is unacceptable and I think today is a sign that people agree with that,” said Ryan Domengeaux with the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation.

People were dancing for joy as each school received a $5,000 check. Teachers, faculty and staff received resteraunt and walmart gift cards and someone walked away with $2,500 in cash.

“It was a really big dream I thought in the very beginning. To scale this up to be 8 schools, 3,000 volunteers and one and a half million dollars of donations. It’s a dream come true,” said Justin Centanni School Board Member District 6.

Each school will also receive an 8 by 8 murual. “There so much momentum around the start of school community wide, but then to kind of add this layer, kind of weave these connections, it’s an explosion of support for these educators doing the hard work,” said Todd Mouton with the Pugh Family Foundaiton.

The new school year begins Thursday, August 15th for these schools.

Every student is heading back to school with a new backpack filled with supplies and coupons for new school uniforms sponsored by Giles Automotives.