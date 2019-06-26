Louisiana USDA Rural Development Homeownership programs rank second in US

Louisiana is ranked second in the nation in successful housing programs from the USDA Rural Development.

For 70 years, USDA Rural Development has helped families obtain affordable housing. This year, over $100-million is obligated just in the Lafayette office which has the ability to finance even more homes in Acadiana.

“Especially considering we work, we live, we recreate in these communities. it’s so important to us,” said State Director Dr. Carrie Castille.

Becoming a homeowner is considered the “American dream.” Dr. Castille said their housing resources are one of the leading programs in the nation.

“We have our direct lending program in which we provide direct lending directly to the individual. As well as, our guaranteed program, in which USDA Rural Development provides a guaranteed loan,” she said, describing the Single Family Housing Howmeownership Program.

Other programs include; utilities, connectivity and the rural business programs.

“Our Lafayette area has been one of the most successful areas in the state in which we have almost $100-million obligated just this year in our housing programs and statewide we have almost $400 million,” Dr. Castille added.

Low to moderate income families in rural communities can buy, build, repair, or own safe and affordable homes through lenders or loans.

“We’re looking at how we can best reach out to the rural residents and know that our programs are available to them regardless of where they live, regardless of age. It doesn’t matter to us. It’s just the ability to reach those residents.”

A series of homeownership events are taking place in rural communities to bring awareness to the programs. For more details on these programs and more, click here.