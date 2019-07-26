Louisiana Outdoor Expo kicks off this weekend

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Louisiana Outdoor Expo and Boat Show return to the Cajundome and Convention Center July 26 through 28.

The expo has become a one-stop-shop for outdoor lovers. The event also provides safety and environmental education.

“It’s a cultural thing. We love being in the outdoors. It is sportsman paradise. Whether it’s camping or RV’s, or this year, tiny houses. It’s just something we really think is important,” said Rob Kirkatrick, who is with the expo.

For the first time, exhibitors will get will get to fish with the pros from the World Fishing Network.

Several of the expo’s vendors are raising funds for nonprofits such as Returning Heroes Home, Folds of Honor and Trinity Oaks, which support veterans.

Learn more about the expo, which begins at 3 p.m. today here.