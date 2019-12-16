Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program graduates more than 260 cadets

Community
Posted: / Updated:

Saturday morning more than 200 cadets accomplished a goal that could change the rest of their lives.

For the last 5 1/2 months 264 young people have worked hard in hopes of getting a second chance, KALB reported.

The Louisiana National Guard Youth Program at Camp Beauregard is all about improving lives, and creating better futures.

The program puts the cadets through a military style school, there they learn skills like leadership, discipline, and responsibility.

At the end of the program the cadets put their cap and gowns on, and walk across the stage heading in a better direction.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
67°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
67°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
67°F A few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
67°F Cloudy skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
67°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories