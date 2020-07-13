Louisiana Lottery launches free mobile app for players to check their own tickets

(KLFY) The Louisiana Lottery just launched a new mobile app for players to check their own tickets.

To check any Louisiana Lottery ticket using the app, players scan the bar code on the front of the ticket with their device’s camera. The app will let them know the status of their ticket, including whether it is a winner and the amount of the win. The results are stored in the app as a reminder for the player to cash any winnings; however, the valid, original printed lottery ticket is still required to claim a prize, lottery officials said.

“With players’ ability to check their own tickets, the app promotes communication, trust and convenience. Our players have been asking for this type of feature, and we know it will be extremely popular,” Louisiana Lottery President Rose Hudson explained.

The app also allows players to create digital playslips and then use the playslips for ticket purchase at retail, lottery officials said.

“Finally, we believe the app can open up new sales opportunities by appealing to digitally-minded consumers and making ticket purchases more streamlined.”

At this time, tickets for Lottery games cannot be purchased on the app, as the state has a law prohibiting the online purchase of Lottery tickets, but if that should change Hudson believes the app would be a great way to deliver an online purchase experience.

“Even though Lottery drawings generate winning numbers at random, our players enjoy choosing numbers they believe are ‘hot’ or ‘due’. One particularly cool feature on the app allows you to choose each of your numbers based on how frequently or infrequently they have been drawn in the last year,” Hudson said.