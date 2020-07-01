Louisiana Folk Roots Online launching July 6

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Learn the basics of Cajun French, from Dr. Maggie Justus, singing from Megan Constantin, beginning, intermediate and advanced levels of fiddle from Brazos Huval and Cajun accordion from Chad Huval.

Louisiana Folk Roots is also providing a really helpful video on what to do if you have issues with your fiddle from SOLA Violin’s own Anya Burgess.

All this and more will be available on Monday, July 6th on LAFolkRoots.org

If you are interested in participating, Louisiana Folk Roots Online is asking for a suggested donation of $100 or less.