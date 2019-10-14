Local shadow cast organization donating proceeds to Mental Health First Aid

LAFAYETTE, La.- The show will be put on to help raise funds for an instructor to teach Mental Health First Aid in Lafayette Public Schools. Mental Health First Aid is an incredible organization and program that is making a huge difference in communities nationwide, and the group would like for Lafayette to be one of them.

The shadow cast will be presenting their retention of The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Transylvanian Tramps. The show will be at the Robert D. Sidman Theater- Cite des Arts on October 24th, 25th, and 26th. Showtime will be at 10:00 p.m. with doors opening at 9:30 p.m.

Show goers are asked to arrive early to ensure entry.

The entry fee will be a cash donation of $10 or more. Prop bags will also be available for $5. No outside props allowed. The props sold are pre-approved by the theater.

For more information on Mental Health First Aid you can visit their website here, mentalhealthfirstaid.org/.

For more information on the show visit their Facebook page at, RHPS-Shadow Cast for Charity.