Local partnerships help those fight hunger needs this holiday season

(KLFY)- COVID-19 is bringing changes to St. Joseph’s Diner this holiday season.

In partnership with Catholic Charities of Acadiana, Second Harvest Food Bank is making sure those in Acadiana have a meal on their table Thanksgiving Day.



Natasha Curley with Second Harvest adds, “We are making sure no one goes without a meal this holiday season.”



Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, congregate dining at St. Joseph’s Diner is not a safe option.

Second Harvest Food Bank has agreed to provide meals to those who experience hunger.



“Preparation has been made. Meals will be provided but no in-person dining so our team is making meals. Our partners will get them to those in need,” explains Curley.



The food bank is ready is provide meals for families past Thanksgiving Day with shelf stable items.

Families can go to the warehouse and pick up boxes when in need.



Curley explains, “Canned protein, canned veggies, those kinds of things can help provide some relief.”