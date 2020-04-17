Local nonprofits distribute food to more than 1k households in need

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Local organizations distributed food today at a drive-thru site at Cajun Field.



UL Lafayette partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank and United Way of Acadiana to establish a drive-thru food distribution site at Cajun Field for people experiencing economic hardship during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This is amazing that they are doing this for families in need,” one resident said.

“Everyone knows that this COVID-19 experience has been a different experience for all of us so we’re thinking about relief and more long term needs so you’ll notice today that people are getting groceries and things that they can take home and cook,” ​Carlee Alm-Labar, president and CEO of United Way of Acadiana, said.

​​Volunteers with United Way of Acadiana wore gloves and face masks loading boxes of food into vehicles all in an effort to help those in need.​​

“We know the disease part of this is really scary, but the economic challenges that are resulting as well. We’re going to have a lot of people in our community in need for a while,” explained Alm-Labar.​

Non-perishable food items along with fresh produce and protein were available thanks to Second Harvest Food Bank.​​



“I have to thank our partners for just doing such a great job putting this together, and we had so many volunteers and you see the best in people and how giving our community spirit is so we’re just really happy to have everybody out today,” Alm-Labar added.