Local nonprofit preps for toy drive at Northgate Mall, learn how you can help

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Local foundation prepares for annual Northgate Mall toy giveaway

Christmas is coming early at the Northgate Mall as one local foundation prepares for one of the largest toy giveaways in Acadiana.

Similar to elves, locals are setting up shop for a give away well known across the Hub City. This year, The Nezey Family Foundation and community members are making sure hundreds of kids walk away with something.

“We’re not just giving away toys. We’re actually wrapping them. I love to see the faces light up,” said Nebu Nezey.

A vacant room inside the Northgate Mall is temporarily used as a Santa’s workshop as volunteers spend hours a day organizing and wrapping toys.

“We started off four years ago. We serviced maybe 150 kids. Last year we had over 300,” said Nezey.

This annual toy giveaway gets bigger and bigger by the year. Nezey launched the Nezey Family Foundation this year with a passion to give back to the community.

“We do it for those appreciative children and parents who may be having a hard time or that may have some financial struggles going on,” she said.

It was that same spirit that encouraged sponsors to donate hundreds of toys and even bikes to raffle off for boys and girls. Erica Taylor-Monroe says it was a no-brainer for her to get involved.

“There are so many unfortunate kids that actually are in need of a gift. In need of a hug, a smile, any kind of laughter. It’s really joyous for us at this point in time to come and help them out,” she said.

“It’s remarkable to see everybody come together from different walks of life. To actually come together regardless of what your differences are at that moment everybody is unified,” she added.

The fourth-annual giveaway is this Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. It will include food, music, games and face painting.

Volunteers are also needed for the day of the event. Call (337) 371-6229 for more information.

