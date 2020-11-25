Local nonprofit ‘Love of People’ to distribute Thanksgiving meals

LAFAYETTE, La.- Local nonprofit Love of People’s 7th Annual “Thanksgiving Meal Project” fundraiser will provide 1,000 meals for local families this Thanksgiving, and meals will be distributed at three pick-up centers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26.

Two of the pick-up locations are in Lafayette, and one will be in St. Landry Parish for residents

of low-income housing.

Grown Folks Lounge, at 1000 Louisiana Avenue in Lafayette, will also be a pick-up center, and The 705 will be distributing 200 of the meals in Downtown Lafayette at Park Sans Souci.

The fundraiser met this year’s goal of providing at least 1000 Thanksgiving meals for families,

but it is still collecting donations through Friday.

The $5000 raised achieved the goal of the meal, but any funds raised above that goal will go to Social Entertainment’s “Lost My Gig Fund.”

The fund provides stipends to qualifying artists who have lost income opportunities because of the

pandemic.

Love of People founder and President, Johnathan Williams, said he hopes to “express the true

meaning of Thanksgiving” by fulfilling his non-profit’s mission of “Helping others help others,” by

placing “service over self.”

Thanksgiving meals will consist of turkeys, provided by Hub City Ford and cooked by Taco

Sisters, rice dressing, sweet potatoes, and green beans.

Williams said a $25 donation would feed a family of four, but that any donation would impact someone in our community.



You can donate by:

1) Donating to the Facebook fundraiser OR directly through our website.

2) Volunteer to help make deliveries by signing up here.

Joining Love of People in producing this community act of service, are: Rotary Club of

Lafayette; Hub City Ford; St Barnabas Episcopal Church Lafayette; La Drip IV Therapies;

The705, the Acadiana Office of Griswold Home Care; Taco Sisters and Select Wines, Inc.