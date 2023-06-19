LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — It was just November of last year that Zach Edwards and The Medicine released their debut EP entitled “A Heroic Dose.” Now in 2023, the group looks to continue to put on shows for Acadiana as well as performing a benefit concert for a popular local radio station.

The group originated from the collaboration between Zach Edwards and Austin Thibodeaux. Eventually, Edwards contacted Hunter Guidry to join as the band’s drummer. Guidry says the band has been active for 18 months and has already performed over a hundred shows.

One of these shows included the band ending 2022 by performing in front of almost 500 people at Rock N’ Bowl de Lafayette.

“It’s really cool to do something cool in this scene especially Lafayette and the surrounding areas.” Guidry said.

This weekend, Zach Edwards and The Medicine will be performing alongside The Debtors at a benefit concert for the radio station KRVS. The show is scheduled for Saturday, June 24 at 8 p.m. at Hideaway on Lee located at 407 Lee Avenue, Lafayette.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go to benefit KRVS. The station has been active in Acadiana for 60 years and focuses on highlighting the rich music culture of Acadiana.