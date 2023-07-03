LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Debtors are a Lafayette based band that combines the groove laden riffs of southern blues with their indie-rock roots to create a sound of their own.

The group released their debut album “Simple State” in 2019. This album is home to some of the band’s most popular songs such as the title track and the album closer “Highly Caffeinated.” The latter has become a fan favorite with over 34,000 streams on Spotify.

The band has continued to regularly release new material including their latest single “The Great Yosemite” which debuted last August.

In 2023, The Debtors have continued to perform across Acadiana as well as on the festival circuit. In March, The Debtors performed at the famous South by Southwest music festival in Austin, Texas. This show was followed up by the band performing at Lafayette’s very own Festival International in April.

For more information and merchandise, you can visit The Debtors website. You can also follow the band on Facebook to stay in the loop about upcoming shows.