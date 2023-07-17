LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Ruben Moreno is a native of Houston, Texas who grew up at the intersection of the Zydeco and R&B music scenes.

Moreno first learned his love for music and instrumentation from growing up with his grandmother. After Moreno began learning accordion as a child, he knew he wanted to play Zydeco music.

At the young age of 10, Moreno made his stage debut performing at Continental Club with Leroy Thomas & the Zydeco Roadrunners in Austin, Texas. Since that show, Moreno has continued to hone is craft, release music and perform across the country.

Moreno has a lot of respect for the musicians who helped him mature as he said, “They did teach me how to remain a respectable man, to hold my integrity and to honor the culture.”

Last year Moreno released his newest single entitled “Sunshine State.” To learn more and to see upcoming tour dates you can visit Moreno’s website and Facebook page.