LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Boudin Capital of the World will be putting on their 10th annual Scott Boudin Festival next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Every year, the city of Scott is the place to be right as spring arrives for music, fun, and, of course, boudin.

In this week’s Local Music Spotlight, Gerald Gruenig made his rounds to some of the musicians featured in Scott Boudin Festival’s line up.

Kevin Naquin will take the stage Friday at 6 p.m. Keith Frank will perform the same night at 10:30 p.m. Clay Cormier will perform Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Lil Nate takes the stage Sunday at 4 p.m.

The festival will be April 14,15, and 16 at 125 Lions Club Rd. Admission into the festival is only $5.