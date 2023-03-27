LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Acadiana Po-Boy Festival will be returning to Downtown Lafayette on Saturday. Gates will open at 11 a.m. and remain until 6 p.m.

Live music will be paired with $3 po-boy bites from 15 vendors across Acadiana. Gerald Gruenig featured some of the musicians that will take the stage throughout the day. Gerald Gruenig and the Gentilly Zydeco will also perform in the line-up.

Festival goers can expect to hear: