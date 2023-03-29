LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Acadiana Center for the Arts holds a series of one night only concerts in the ACA building. The series is a storytelling series for the audience to really connect with musicians and their music.

On April 6, Preston Frank and the Frank Family Band will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. for this month’s one night only performance.

Although the Frank Family Band formed in 1977 and Preston Frank’s music career started prior to that, he told Gerald Gruenig he has never performed at the ACA. He is excited to be able to share the stage with his family. Until recently, the Frank Family Band hadn’t gotten a chance to take the stage as a unit for a long time.

Frank says he and the family plan to have a good night and, “do as it comes.”

Tickets are available for purchase on the ACA’s website.