VERMILLION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Beau Young is a musician and military veteran from Vermillion Parish who will be performing alongside his band this Friday at the annual Erath Fourth of July Celebration.

Young began playing guitar at the age of 12, but he took a break from music after joining the Marine Corps. However, after being deployed, he found music was a great way to the lift the spirits of his fellow soldiers.

Speaking on his experience while on duty in the Marines, Young said, “One of our Gunnery Sergeants out there who was helping us at the time, he pulled me aside and said, ‘Young, you need to go out there and help these other guys smile.’ and it stuck with me for some reason.”

The Beau Young Band has been together for over 10 years performing in Acadiana and across the Gulf Coast. This Friday the band will be performing at the 87th Annual Erath Fourth of July Celebration. The band will take stage at 7 p.m.

To learn more you can follow the Beau Young Band on Facebook or visit the Erath Fourth of July Celebration website.