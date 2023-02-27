LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Gerald Gruenig hung out with Mike Broussard for the first time in the Acadiana Local Music Spotlight. Broussard is a Lawtell native whose roots are deep in the Zydeco Music community. He remembers family members sneaking in to clubs at a young age and being given a chance to perform on stage.

Broussard says he is enjoying the ride now that he has his own band and can give his children similar opportunities he once had. He says that having his support system on stage with him even has an impact on his performance.

“It makes a big difference when you have people behind you who are really behind you.”

When they aren’t aren’t on stage Broussard and his children play their music at trail rides and bond over the music they create together by listening to it in the car. Broussard says overall “it’s no bad vibes.”