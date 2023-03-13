LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Gerald Gruenig caught up with Mary Broussard for the first time in years for this week’s Local Music Spotlight. Since they last met, Broussard has gone on to pay several festivals and win songwriting awards.

Broussard tells Gerald that songwriting for her means helping people feel connected in a way that she didn’t when she was younger.

Broussard is heavily involved with the Open Mic Night at Blue Moon every Tuesday night.

“We have new music Tuesday. This is the best place locally to discover new music and genres that you’ve never heard of that you will ten years ago,” she said in comparison to streaming apps’ New Music Friday.

After being on the music scene for so long, Broussard wants everyone to know how large the talent pool is in Louisiana. Like many local artists, Broussard has found community and acceptance in Acadiana’s music scene. She says they all need each other in order to be able to thrive.