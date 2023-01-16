LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Grammy-nominated Julian Primeaux says he takes pride in how much work he and his band put in during different quarantines. Taking that time to refine his craft has made him into the musician he is today. In this week’s Local Music Spotlight, Primeaux also shared his inspiration behind his Mardi Gras song with Gerald Gruenig. ‘Bourbon Street Boogie’ was written in 2005 and is now out for people to enjoy.

