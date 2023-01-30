LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Gino V says he has always been in and out of bands most of his music career, but now he is doing his own thing. After spending time on the road last year, Gino V realized he had a lot more tools at his disposal than he thought.

Gino V says the relationships he has formed in the last four years in Lafayette have been the catalyst for a lot of the work he is doing now. Along with songwriting, Gino V has started to explore his vocals more, as well as started a band.

According to the songwriter, the response from the Lafayette and Acadiana area has been “killer.” He has always made a point to support other local artists and now that support is coming back to him. He is happy to have such a large rush of support while he is writing and playing music he is “totally in love with.”