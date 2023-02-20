OPELOUSAS, LA. (KLFY)– There’s no celebration in Acadiana without Zydeco music. Mardi Gras is no different. In this week’s Acadiana Music Spotlight, News 10’s Gerald Gruenig spoke with Keith Frank about his experience as a musician during Mardi Gras season.

Keith Frank says even as a young man Mardi Gras was always “a little bit of work.” As a young man, he played chicken runs, Mardi Gras dances, and other festive events with his father and grandfather during this season.

After taking a few years off for COVID, Frank says he’s just excited to be back outside this Mardi Gras.

On Mardi Gras from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., in St. Landry Courthouse Square in Opelousas, Keith Frank and the Soileau Zydeco Band will be performing at Keith Frank’s first ever Zyde Gras on the Square.

Franks says he is just excited to bring Zyde Gras to Opelousas, the Zydeco Capitol of the World.