LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Ray Thibodeaux remembers listening to his uncles play their instruments as a child, and listening to old Cajun music. This is what inspired him to get his start in music. Ray likes to play traditional Cajun-style dancehall music, but his personal style always falls right in. This week Ray shared with News Ten’s Gerald Gruenig all of his memories leading up to music and memories he’s made since being a musician.