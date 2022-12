ROBERTS COVE, La. (KLFY)– Roberts Cove native, Adam Leger, says he was inspired by his father’s Cajun band and his mother’s habit for playing country music. He loves to listen to a variety of music and likes to put that influence into his own sound. Leger’s great-uncle is heavy-hitter Belton Richard. However, it’s safe to say, Leger has used all of this inspiration to fill some big musical shoes.