LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Want to listen to live music right here in Acadiana? These venues will have some musical performances from various local artists this weekend.

This will be updated weekly. Bookmark this for your live music information.

Friday, Jan. 5

Myra Domingue, Buck and Johnny’s, Breaux Bridge: 6 p.m.

Nicole Marie, SHUCKS!, Abbeville: 6 p.m.

Ory Veillon, Bon Temps Grill, Lafayette: 6 p.m.

La Maison de Begnaud House Friday Night Jam, La Maison de Begnaud, Scott: 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Nicki Needham & Andrew Lawrence, Adopted Dog Brewing, Lafayette: 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Jon Melancon, The Barrel of Broussard, Broussard: 8 p.m.

Just Us Jazz, Whiskey & Vine, Lafayette: 8 p.m.

Ordinary World, Rock’n’ Bowl de Lafayette, Lafayette: 9 p.m.

Quarter Shots Band, Route 92, Youngsville: 10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Don Fontenot Band, Fred’s in Mamou, Mamou: 8 a.m.

Preston Frank, Buck and Johnny’s, Breaux Bridge: 8 a.m.

Cajun Jam at Moncus Park, Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market at Moncus Park, Lafayette: 9 a.m.

Saturday Morning Jam Sessions, The Savoy Music Center, Eunice: 9 a.m.-12 p.m .

. Andrew Wain Jazz Guitar, Whiskey & Vine, Lafayette: 11 a.m.

Major Handy & Paul Wiltz, Bon Temps Grill, Lafayette: 11 a.m.

Cajun Jam, Tante Marie, Breaux Bridge: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cajun French Music Jam, Vermilionville Living History Museum & Folklife Park, Lafayette: 1 p.m.- 3 p.m.

Drumming @ NUNU in Arnaudville, NUNU Arts and Culture Collective, Arnaudville: 2:30 p.m.-4 a.m.

Donna Angelle, Bayou Teche Brewing, Arnaudville: 4 p.m.

Ken Holloway, SHUCKS!, Abbeville: 6 p.m.

Tony Bruce Classic Country, Buck and Johnny’s, Breaux Bridge: 6:30 p.m.

Loose Change, El Paso, Carencro: 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Four Horses, La Poussiere Cajun Dancehall, Breaux Bridge: 8 p.m.

Joe Stark, Blue Moon Saloon, Lafayette: 8 p.m.

Sharona Thomas, Whiskey & Vine, Lafayette: 8 p.m.

Cam Ballou & Darker Shades of Zydeco, O’Darby’s Pub & Grill, Carencro: 9 p.m.

Buddy Andrew’s & the Branded, Gloria’s Bar & Grill, Lafayette: 9 p.m.

Souled Out, Route 92, Youngsville: 9 p.m.

Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys, Rock’n’ Bowl de Lafayette, Lafayette: 9 p.m.

Blood Show + Blanket of M + Train Wreck Method, The Loose Caboose, Lafayette

Sunday, Jan. 7

Glenn Zeringue, Whiskey & Vine, Lafayette: 11 a.m.

Gritz’n’Gravy, Bon Temps Grill, Lafayette: 11 a.m.

Les Freres Michot, Prejean’s Restaurant, Lafayette: 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Live Music, Tante Marie, Breaux Bridge: 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Zydeco Beer Garden Brunch Featuring John Wilson & The Zydeco House Rockets, Bayou Teche Brewing, Arnaudville: 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Le Bal du DimancheL: Gerard Delafose & the Zydeco Gators, Vermilionville Living History Museum & Folklife Park, Lafayette: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Jackie Callier, Ivy Dugas & The Cajun Cousins, La Poussiere Cajun Dancehall, Breaux Bridge: 2 p.m.

Bayou Teche Brewing Jam Session, Bayou Teche Brewing, Arnaudville: 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie, Route 92, Youngsville: 4:30 p.m.

Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band, Rock’n’ Bowl de Lafayette, Lafayette: 5 p.m.

Grown & Saxy VI: 90s House Party, The Brass Room, Lafayette: 6 p.m.

Alphonse Ardoin & The Zydeco Kingz, O’Darby’s Pub & Grill, Carencro: 8:30 p.m.

AcA & ASO’s Listening Room Chamber Music Series: Orit Wolf, Acadiana Center for the Arts, Lafayette

