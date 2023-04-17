LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Lance Dubroc, previously a winner of the Louisiana Idol Competition, says he is making a comeback.

He says he gave his 20s to music, but took a break to work in the oil and gas industry in his 30s. Now he is back and ready to go all in.

Dubroc now finds himself in rooms with musicians that he admires. He says the humbling experience is inspiring for him. One of the biggest gamechangers for Dubroc was signing with Muscle Shores Recording and going on tour reviving an album that was originally released in April 2020.

Dubroc says his job is “to feel things that they can’t feel in everyday life.” He is proud to be able to provide that space through his music. He hopes that there is a song for every emotion as he is writing better material than ever before.