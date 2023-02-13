LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Emily Ortego is a Lafayette native, former ULL student who has now taken her talents to Nashville, TN. Ortego says Nashville is where the magic happens, so that’s where she had to be.

Although she has relocated, Ortego misses the food in Acadiana. However, she has some friends in Tennessee that can remind her of home. Some are from New Iberia and other areas in Acadiana. Ortego has found that these friends are an important part of her experience in Nashville. She says having this circle makes it easier to write music and share with others.