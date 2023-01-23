LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Moon Mullican was nicknamed King of the Hillbilly Piano Players, and is remembered for having his influence in almost every type of music. He played country, western swing, blues, jazz, rock-and-roll, and more. Born in South East Texas, not technically in Acadiana, Moon Mullican’s musicianship was still part of the Acadian Triangle.

Steve Riley, Johnny Nicholas, Kelli Jones, Marcia Ball, Linda Gail Lewis and “whole cast of characters” will be paying tribute to the “Seven Nights to Rock” artist this Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Hideaway Hall.

The gang of musicians put their musical talents together on a record as well, paying tribute to some of Moon Mullican’s most popular songs. In this week’s Acadiana Local Music Spotlight, Gerald Gruenig sat down with Steve Riley and Kelli Jones to talk about the impact of Moon Mullican and give a taste of what showgoers can expect on Wednesday night.

The show will begin at 6 p.m. in Hideaway Hall, located at 422 Refinery St., downtown Lafayette. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Don’t forget, Acadiana! The Acadiana Music Spotlight airs each and every Monday morning on KLFY from 5 to 7 a.m.