LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Gyth Rigdon says he is back and ready to get the ball rolling on his career again. For the last year and a half, Rigdon has been enjoying being a father. He says his daughter has been one of his main sources of motivation.

However, Rigdon says his break was not all play and no work. he has been putting pen to paper for the last year and a half as well. He hopes to get new music out to his fans soon. He says his desire is to leave a legacy his fans and loved ones are proud of.

“I want my future to be something that my daughter is proud of and my son who is due in February.”

Growing up on a racehorse farm, Rigdon is no stranger to hard work. He says he would work alongside his dad and brothers from sun up to sun down. When night fell, it was time to pick up the guitar.

His father and brothers were also musicians. His father was in a gospel band. Rigdon has a specific memory from when he was 15 years old sitting around the campfire with his dad and brothers. As they were playing their guitars, he realized he could only play one chord. After that, he vowed to himself to learn to play the guitar.

Rigdon also competed on ‘The Voice’ in 2019. He says it was a once in a lifetime experience. When he arrived he had to write down his three favorite artists/bands. One of which was Hootie & The Blowfish. When he advanced to the finals, he performed with Hootie and the Blowfish. Darius Rucker gifted him his guitar after the performance.

“This is probably the coolest thing I got out of the music industry was this guitar right here.”