VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — On this week’s Acadiana Local Music Spotlight, Gerald Gruenig sat down with Donny Broussard to talk about his roots in Cajun music.

Broussard is originally from Forked Island and now resides in Kaplan. He credits his grandfather for helping him get started. He now keeps up his grandfather’s legacy.

Broussard is excited and pleased to see so many younger people interested in Cajun music.

