OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — This week’s Local Music Spotlight features Freddie Pate, known for performing George Jones hits that the younger generations may not know anything about.

Pate will be starring in “The Gospel According to Jones, A Tribute,” on August 6 at 6 p.m. This is a one night only tribute at the Delta Grand Theater in Opelousas.

“If you love the POSSUM, you’re going to love this musical concert, an intimate evening of song, stories, and video starring Freddie Pate,” reads the flyer.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door. They are available for purchase now here. Call (337)-305-3145 for more information.