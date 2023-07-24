LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — CJ Vedell is a Baton Rouge native who is a veteran musician in the Zydeco music scene across Louisiana.

Gerald sat down with Vedell to discuss his love of performing and how he has been able to share his passion for music with his family.

Despite being a performer for many years, Vedell says that he still feels a rush when hitting the stage as he said, “Especially the night before, like, sometimes I can’t sleep. I’m just excited, ready to go. I still feel the same no matter what.”

Throughout his career, Vedell has always strived to share his love of music with his family. Vedell’s son has become a regular member of his stage show playing rub board, electric drums and he has even begun to learn accordion.

“My oldest girl likes to dance, but my youngest girl, she’s all over the dance floor.” Vedell said, “It’s a good feeling to know, man, just to know they enjoy the music.”

Vedell plans to continue performing throughout Louisiana and hopes to enter the recording studio soon to record some original material. To stay up to date on Vedell’s upcoming shows, you can follow his Facebook page.