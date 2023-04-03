CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)– Every week, Gerald Gruenig features local talent in the Acadiana Local Music Spotlight. This week, a young musician is making a name for himself on the accordion.

Although young, Bubba Hebert is not afraid to make the music he plays his own. Hebert says its good to play traditional music, but he likes to add his own twist.

Bubba is the grandson of Eddie LeJeune and great grandson of Iry LeJeune. Both men are remembered as legendary accordionist. Bubba fell right in line. He names his grandfather as one of the main musicians who inspired him to play.

His first memory of music is at two-years-old on top of the kitchen table with an accordion.

“My mother says the smile never left my face.”

Bubba and his band perform a regular gig Every second Sunday at Sam’s Place in Crowley. He says otherwise he can be found performing all around town.