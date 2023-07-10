LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Alex Gramby is a 16-year-old singer from Acadiana who is preparing to compete at the National Honor Choir in Hawaii.

Gramby said that her passion for music began when she sang with her church’s choir for a Christmas event. She has continued to grow her vocal skills by singing in her church.

Gramby practices every day to hone her singing talents. She said that she tries her best to show true emotion in her singing and in doing that, let others get in tune with their own emotions.

When asked about what she would have to say to people coming to see her perform, Gramby said, “If you ever see me or hear my voice, I just want you to actually be in the present and just really feel it.”