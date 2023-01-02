LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Mondays on Passe Partout were once music-free. In 2018, Gerald Gruenig decided to shine the spotlight on all of the musical talent living in Acadiana. Now, Acadiana Local Music Spotlight is celebrating 5 years of good music on Passe Partout. On Monday, January 1, 2018, Acadiana Local Music Spotlight came out the gates swinging, featuring Chubby Carrier.

Chubby Carrier is a Grammy Award winning Accordian player. His goal was always to bring his music and culture to people around the world. He wanted to spread the Zydeco gospel.

Having started his music career in 1987, he finds himself endlessly grateful for the places his culture has taken him. Chubby Carrier says he has a “30-year-smile” thanks to Zydeco Music.

Dont forget, Acadiana! The Acadiana Music Spotlight airs each and every Monday morning on KLFY from 5 to 7 a.m.