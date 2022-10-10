LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Festivals Acadiens is making up for lost time with a second weekend of food, fun, and music this year. Gerald Gruenig got a chance to sit down with four of Acadiana’s most-loved musicians who will be in the line up.
Find these musicians live this weekend. Here’s where they fall in the line-up:
- Wayne Singleton & The Same Ol’ Two Step: Saturday, noon to 1 at Scene Mon Heritage stage
- Blake Miller & The Old-Fashioned Aces: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Scene La Salle De Danse stage
- Wayne Toups: Friday, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Nathan Williams: Friday, 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.