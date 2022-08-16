CARENCRO, LA. (KLFY) — RaiKwon Green is a Carencro native, country artist with his family to thank for his sound.

Green says he has his aunt in Texas to thank for his love of country music. He remembers her always playing it. His grandfather often played it in the garage. Green also takes some inspiration from R&B because he remembers his mother playing it all the time during his childhood.

Green began his musicianship as a drummer in high school. This was a large part of his life until the peak of COVID. Green then transitioned to guitar, a more realistic goal in his opinion.

Green says his songwriting process comes randomly. “The best songs come in 15 minutes,” he says.

