Local man searching for dog missing for 6 weeks, $3K reward

Scott Broussard took to Facebook last month when his hunting dog, Bugsy, went missing during a hunting trip.

*****$3000 reward as of 11/25/2019!!!*****I’m asking everyone to share this please. My little hunting dog Bugsy…

Posted by Scott Broussard on Sunday, October 13, 2019

Since then, he’s been posting updates of possible sightings of the pup and keeping those invested in the search updated on the latest developments.

His most recent update, posted on Monday, has racked up over 2.3K shares.

So it’s been over six weeks since Bugsy disappeared off of Vatican road in Carencro and three weeks since his last…

Posted by Scott Broussard on Monday, November 25, 2019

In it, Broussard had originally offered a $1,000 reward, but only hours after posting, friends stepped up and matched the reward offering, bringing the total to $3,000.

If you have any information on Bugsy’s whereabouts, you can reach Broussard through his Facebook page.

