Local law firm wants to provide Christmas blessings to local families

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – 12 families could be blessed this Christmas. Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers is blessing 12 families during their “12 Days of Christmas” giveaway, and they need your help.

The law firm is looking for amazing families who may have fallen on hard times and could

use a Christmas miracle this year. If you know a parent who could use some Christmas cheer for their family, nominate them by clicking here.

Managing Partner, Chad Dudley stated, “As a parent, one of my greatest joys was seeing my

kid’s faces light up at the sight of gifts under the tree on Christmas morning. 2020 has dealt a lot

of us an unfair hand, and some parents may not be able to provide like they want…which can be

devastating. We want to empower parents to purchase gifts for their children to enjoy on

Christmas morning. We want to keep the Christmas spirit alive!”