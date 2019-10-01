Local law enforcement agencies to host National Night Out events this evening

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Tonight, October 1, 2019, residents throughout Lafayette Parish are invited to join forces with the Lafayette Police Department and thousands of communities nationwide for the “Annual National Night Out.”

This community crime prevention event will be held between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Martin Luther King Center, located at 309 Cora Street.

This event will include live music, entertainment, food, games and displays by the Lafayette Police Department Mounted Unit, Motorcycle Unit, SWAT Bearcat and LPD Police Command Bus.

“National Night Out” is the nation’s largest annual crime prevention event with over 37 million people in 15,000 communities from all fifty states participating with their local law enforcement agencies.

It is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for the participation in local anti-crime efforts: strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships throughout the city and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

There will be events held at the Martin Luther King Center in Lafayette, as well as in the Cities of Broussard, Youngsville and Duson.

All events are free to the public.

The Lafayette Police Department is extending an invitation to the Community and the News Media to join us in this unique celebration.