Local krewe continues with weekend Mardi Gras plans

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Gueydan is one of the only areas in Acadiana still celebrating Mardi Gras this year.

Celebrations will begin at the Duck Festival grounds Friday and wrap up on Saturday night

The celebration will include a Mardi Gras run, parade, live music and other festivities.

Lance Ruffins, owner of Krewe de Krunk in Breaux Bridge, said he started the krewe 12 years ago.

He’s been a part of multiple parades across Louisiana ever since.

“I have about 22 leaders and a crew of 3,000 members,” Ruffins said.

But this is the krewe’s first time celebrating Mardi Gras in Gueydan.

Due to the coronavirus, his normal parade routes were canceled, forcing Ruffins and his crew to miss out on the annual celebration.



When he received a call from Gueydan’s Mardi Gras krewe directors, his group immediately jumped on board.

“We were like let’s do it and we are very excited to go and experience it,” he said.

Ruffins said despite the sudden changes of this year’s celebration he’s grateful for those who still support Krewe de Krunk.”

“Without them, I don’t think any of this would be able to happen,” Ruffins said.