Local EMT nationally recognized for 20 years of service

LAFAYETTE, La. (Acadian Companies)- Jennifer Melancon, a paramedic with Acadian Ambulance, was recently recognized by the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians for achieving 20 consecutive years of National EMS Certification.

This distinction is an honor held by few EMS professionals.

To maintain her status as a nationally registered EMT, Melancon completed, on a biennial basis, the most comprehensive recertification program for EMS professionals in America.

By maintaining her national EMS certification and completing regular continuing education classes, Melancon has demonstrated her commitment to providing exceptional prehospital emergency medical care, the company said.

Melancon was nationally registered as an EMT-B in 2000 and then as a paramedic in 2005. She is a graduate of Our Lady of the Lake College in Baton Rouge and the National EMS Academy in Lafayette.

She has been serving the Lafayette community and surrounding areas since 2001 and has been working as an Education Coordinator at the National EMS Academy since 2010. Prior to this position, Melancon worked as an EMT-B on a casino boat in Baton Rouge while in paramedic school.

The National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians serves as the national EMS certification organization by providing a valid, uniform process to assess the knowledge and skills required for competent practice by EMS professionals throughout the careers and by maintaining a registry of certification status.

National EMS Academy, a division of Acadian Companies, offers entry-level, continuing education and refresher courses for a number of EMS career pathways, including EMTs and paramedics. They are a nationally accredited EMS training facility with locations in Louisiana and Texas and are an authorized American Heart Association Training Center for CPR and ECC courses.